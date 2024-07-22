13 killed in rain-related incidents in UP

Lucknow, Jul 22 (PTI) Thirteen people were killed in rain-related incidents across Uttar Pradesh in a 24-hour period ending Monday evening, the relief department officials said.

According to the relief department, from 6 pm on Sunday to 6 pm on Monday, 13 people were killed in rain-related incidents in the state. It included two each in Fatehpur, Mainpuri and Gonda and one each in Mathura, Jalaun, Shravasti, Mahoba, Pratapgarh, Varanasi and Muzaffar Nagar, it said.

Uttar Pradesh recorded an average of 1.5 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period.

River Ghagra is flowing above the danger mark at Elgin Bridge (Barabanki), Ayodhya, Turtipar (Ballia), and Quano in Gonda, it said. PTI ABN ABN MNK MNK