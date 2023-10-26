13 killed in road accident in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur

Chikkaballapur (Karnataka), Oct 26 (PTI) Thirteen people were killed when the SUV they were travelling in crashed into a stationary tanker here on Thursday morning, police said.

The accident occurred on the outskirts of the district headquarters town of Chikkaballapur at around 7 am, they said.

The vehicle was plying from Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh to Bengaluru when the driver crashed into the stationary tanker on NH 44 killing 13 passengers, including four women.

Preliminary probe has stated that the victims including the driver of the four wheeler, who also died in the accident, hail from Anantapur district. The exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained. However, low visibility due to fog is also suspected to be one of the reasons which needs to be verified, a senior police officer said.

The victims who hailed from Gorantla in Anantapur district do not belong to the same family, he said.

"Twelve people died on the spot in the accident while one critically injured person who was being treated at a nearby hospital succumbed to injuries. All of them were travelling in the vehicle from Anantapur to Bengaluru and on the way, the vehicle collided with a stationary tanker," D L Nagesh, Superintendent of Police (Chikkaballapur) told PTI.

A case of accident under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and efforts are being taken to identify and contact the family members of the victims, police said. PTI GMS AMP KH