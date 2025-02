Imphal, Feb 20 (PTI) Thirteen militants belonging to the banned Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) outfit were nabbed in Manipur's Bishnupur district on Thursday, police said.

The arrests were made in Moirang Kiyam Leikai area, a statement issued by the police said.

A total of 27 cartridges, three walkie-talkie sets, camouflage uniforms and other tactical accessories were also seized, it said.

The arrested persons were taken to Imphal for further investigation. PTI COR ACD