13 lakh eligible voters for Tripura panchayat polls: Official

Agartala, Jun 24 (PTI) Altogether 12.90 lakh voters are eligible for the three-tier panchayat elections in Tripura, likely to take place in August, an official said on Monday.

The northeastern state has 591 gram panchayats (6,111 seats), 116 panchayat samities (419 seats), and eight zilla parishads (116 seats).

"After carrying out a month-long exercise, the final number of electors for the panchayat elections stands at 12.90 lakh — 6.58 lakh men, 6.35 lakh women and 11 from the transgender community," said state election commissioner Sardhindu Chowdhury.

During the revision, the state poll panel disposed of 2,056 claims and 2,838 objections related to the draft electoral rolls.

Chowdhury said the state election commission has already approached the state government to hold the three-tier panchayat elections.

"We have sought the state’s opinion on holding the elections. The state election panel is likely to announce the schedule by the first week of July," he said. PTI PS MNB