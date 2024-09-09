13 lakh enrolled as BJP members in one week in Assam: Himanta

Guwahati, Sep 9 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that nearly 13 lakh people have enrolled as BJP members in the state within the first week of a nationwide membership drive.

He said the party’s state unit is hoping to improve on its last year's membership figure of 18 lakh.

Talking to reporters at the state BJP headquarters here, Sarma said, “A nationwide membership drive is going on. Membership renewal is happening, along with enrollment of new ones also.” He said 12.90 lakh members, including new ones, have registered themselves since September two, when the drive was launched, till Monday forenoon.

“Within seven days, we have about 13 lakh members and we are among the top five states in this regard. The drive will continue till September 25 and I urge the people to enrol themselves as member of the BJP by giving a missed call on a specific number,” the CM said.

He said the progress of the membership drive in Guwhati was discussed during his visit to the party office.

Sarma said 18 lakh members had registered last year and the party was hopeful of increasing its figure in the state this time.

“If we have time, we will use manual forms also to enrol members. In villages which don’t have internet, we will try to get it done manually,” he added.

Sarma had renewed his membership at a special programme at the state party headquarters on September three. PTI SSG NN