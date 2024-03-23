13 militants arrested in Manipur's Imphal West district

Imphal, Mar 23 (PTI) Thirteen militants were arrested as two of their camps were busted in Manipur's Imphal West district on Saturday, police said.

The militants belonging to the Kangleipak Communist Party (People's War Group) were arrested during raids in the Kameng Sabal and Loitang Sandum areas, they said.

"The cadres were involved in prejudicial activities in their camp including training of new recruits, kidnapping, extortion," the Police Control Room said in a statement.

One person was also rescued from the custody of the outfit, it said.

Four carbine, an AK and an INSAS rifle, a 9 mm pistol and two grenades were seized from their possession.

Among those arrested were three women, police said.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, they said. PTI CORR SOM