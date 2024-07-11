13 more fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka, TN CM tells Centre

Chennai, Jul 11 (PTI) As many as 13 Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by Sri Lanka on Thursday and their three boats were also seized, Chief Minister M K Stalin conveyed to the Centre and urged swift action to get the fishers and their boats released.

Stalin, writing to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, referred to the latest incident of arrest, said that fishermen face an unprecedented crisis.

"Currently, the Sri Lankan authorities have detained 173 fishing boats and 80 fishermen." These detentions have severely impacted their livelihoods and caused immense distress to their families, the CM said.

"In light of the above, I request that a strong and coordinated effort may be made by the Ministry of External Affairs to address this matter urgently. I also request that appropriate diplomatic channels may be activated to ensure the immediate release of all the fishermen and their fishing boats." PTI VGN ROH