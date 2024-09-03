13 Naxalites held from two places in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur, Sep 3 (PTI) Thirteen Naxalites were arrested from two places in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, police said Tuesday.

Of them, seven were apprehended from an area under Gangaloor police station limits on Sunday, while six others from a place located within the jurisdiction of Tarrem police station on Monday, a police official said.

Joint teams of District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF) and 202nd battalion of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action- an elite unit of CRPF) were involved in the two operations, he said.

The arrested cadres, all male, are aged between 20 years and 55 years, he said.

Detonators, electric wire, iron spikes, bows, arrows and batteries and iron spikes were recovered from the possession of those held from Tarrem, while Maoists pamphlets and publicity materials were seized from others, he said.

With these arrests, more than 600 Naxalites have been arrested so far this year in Bastar division comprising seven districts, including Bijapur. PTI COR TKP NP