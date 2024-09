Hoshiarpur, Sep 19 (PTI) Thirteen passengers of a bus were injured when the vehicle collided with a truck near Adda Khudd, about 44 kilometers from here, on the Jalandhar-Pathankot National Highway on Thursday, police said.

The injured, including the bus driver, were admitted to the Civil Hospital in Dasuya and the Community Health Centre in Tanda for treatment, they said.

The investigation into the matter is on, said Tanda Police Station SHO Gurinderjit Singh Nagra. PTI COR CHS AS AS