13 passengers injured as private bus overturns in UP's Banda

Banda (UP), May 5 (PTI): Thirteen passengers were injured on Monday when a private bus fell into a roadside ditch near Murwal village, police said.

According to police, the bus was en route to Baberu town from the Banda district headquarters when the accident occurred.

The bus lost control due to high speed and fell into a ditch on the roadside near the village, they said.

Acting on information from local villagers, police personnel reached the spot and rescued the injured passengers. All of them were taken to a nearby hospital, where the condition of four was stated to be serious, officials added. PTI ABN AMJ ABN AMJ AMJ