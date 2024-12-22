13 people linked to two criminal gangs arrested in Jharkhand's Ramgarh

New Update
Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Dec 22 (PTI) Police arrested 13 people belonging to two criminal gangs from various districts of Jharkhand, officials said on Sunday. Around Rs 1.41 lakh cash and a pistol were recovered from their possession, they said.
The gang members were allegedly involved in threatening transporters, contractors and construction companies for extortion, a police officer said.
Patratu SDPO Pawan Kumar said they were arrested from multiple locations in Ramgarh, Hazaribagh and Patratu.
Further investigation is underway. PTI CORR SAN RBT