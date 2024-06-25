13 persons drown in 1 month in Maharashtra's Raigad district

Alibaug (Maharashtra), Jun 25 (PTI) As many as 13 persons, including seven minors, drowned in different water bodies in Maharashtra's Raigad district over the last one month, police said on Tuesday.

Seven tourists were among the deceased, they said.

Two teenage boys drowned in a lake at Munvali village in Alibaug taluka on June 23, the police said in a statement.

On June 22, a 21-year-old man from Dadali village slipped into the Savitri river and died, while a 32-year-old man drowned in the Kal river while swimming the same day, they said.

Four students from Mumbai, in the age group of 17 to 26 years, drowned in the Pokharwadi dam in Khalapur taluka on June 21, the police said.

On June 13, a 27-year-old man from Alandi in Pune drowned in the Arabian Sea off the Alibaug beach.

A 25-year-old woman and her son aged 7 drowned in a lake in Pirkon on June 9 while she was washing clothes in the water body, the release said.

On May 28, a person hailing from Mumbai drowned in the sea off the Kashid beach, while another tourist died in a water body in Bhira village on May 25, it added. PTI COR GK