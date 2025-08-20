13 residents rescued from waterlogged 'chawl' in Thane district

Thane, Aug 19 (PTI) Civic authorities rescued 13 residents trapped in a flooded 'chawl' in Maharashtra's Thane district on Tuesday evening, officials said.

They were rescued from Naiknagar Chawl (old building with small rooms) in Diva town by the Thane Municipal Corporation's Disaster Management Cell (DMC) and Fire Brigade personnel, they said.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell, said, "We received information at our control room at around 10.15 pm regarding people stuck in water inside Naiknagar Chawl. Our teams immediately rushed to the spot along with a Fire Brigade vehicle." According to officials, rainwater had entered several houses in the locality, creating panic among residents.

"A total of 13 residents were safely evacuated from the chawl premises. They were shifted out of waterlogged areas by our personnel," Tadvi informed.

Heavy rains in parts of Thane and adjoining regions over the last two days have led to waterlogging in low-lying areas, with the local administration maintaining a close watch on vulnerable pockets. PTI COR RSY