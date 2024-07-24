13 stations of Delhi division to be re-developed under Amrit Bharat scheme: Railways

New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Thirteen railway stations of the Delhi division will be re-developed under the 'Amrit Bharat' scheme, the Northern Railway said on Wednesday, highlighting budgetary allocations and its utilisation.

The stations are Adarsh Nagar Delhi, Anand Vihar, Bijwasan, Old Delhi, Delhi Cantt., Delhi Sarai Rohilla, Delhi Shahdara, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Narela, New Delhi, Sabzi Mandi, Safdarjung and Tilak Bridge, it said in a statement.

According to Northern Railway, the division's annual average budget outlay is Rs 2,582 crore and in 10 years between 2014 and 2024, the division has constructed 2.4 km of new tracks and electrified 4 km of tracks to achieve 100 per cent track electrification.

Highlighting the ongoing projects, it said that four projects involving 302 km of new tracks have been planned with a budget of Rs 4, 778 crore.

Thirteen rail flyovers and under-bridges have been constructed since 2014, the statement said. PTI JP IJT