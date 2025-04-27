13 students detained after clash at Patna University hostels

Patna, Apr 27 (PTI) Thirteen students of Patna University were detained following a clash between two groups at its hostels, officials said on Sunday.

The clash took place in the early hours between students of Cavendish and Minto hostels, they said.

On receiving information about the incident, personnel of the Pirbahore police station reached the spot, they added.

"On seeing the police, students started fleeing. It appeared that they pelted stones at each other. Police also recovered some bombs from the spot," Sub-Divisional Police Officer (Town-1) Diksha said.

"Evidence of stone pelting was visible, and there were also indications of a possible bomb explosion," she said.

Later, police conducted searches at the Minto Hostel and recovered materials used for making bombs from a room, she added.

The SDPO said no one was injured in the clash.

"A case was registered, and 13 students were detained in connection with the incident. Efforts are on to ascertain the nature of recovered bombs," he said. PTI PKD SOM