13 tourists injured as tempo traveller collides with truck in Himachal Pradesh

Mandi (HP) May 25 (PTI) Thirteen tourists were injured after their tempo traveller collided with a truck here, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The accident took place early in the morning when the tempo traveller, carrying 16 tourists, collided with a truck coming from the opposite side at Baradibir near this city in Himachal Pradesh, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mandi Sagar Chand said.

All the injured were shifted to Zonal Hospital for treatment and are out of danger, the police said, adding that a case under relevant sections has been registered and further investigations are underway.

Of the 16 tourists, 13 were from Tamil Nadu, while the remaining three were from Haryana, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh, the police added.

The accident led to a traffic jam on the road. PTI COR BPL BHJ BHJ