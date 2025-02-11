13 villages declared Sanskrit villages in Uttarakhand

Dehradun, Feb 11 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government has declared one Adarsh Sanskrit Village in each of the 13 districts of the state for preservation and promotion of the ancient Indian language.

"Devvani (language of the gods) Sanskrit is the second official language of the state and for its preservation and promotion, the state government has announced one Aadarsh Sanskrit Gram in each district. Sanskrit language will be promoted in these villages and the new generation will be connected to Indian philosophy and knowledge tradition through Sanskrit," said Sanskrit Education Minister Dhan Singh Rawat.

The residents of these villages will be trained by instructors especially appointed for the purpose and encouraged to converse in the Sanskrit language, he said.

They will also be motivated to recite the verses of the Vedas, Puranas and the Upanishads while performing various religious rites.

The women in these villages will be motivated to sing in the language on religious occasions and at cultural events, the minister said.

More and more children of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will be encouraged to study Sanskrit to promote harmony among different sections in these villages, he said. The idea behind the move is to restore to Sanskrit its ancient glory, he said. The villages declared as Sanskrit villages include Noorpur Panjhanhedi in Bahadarabad block of Haridwar district, Bhogpur in Doiwala block of Dehradun, Kotgaon in Mori block of Uttarkashi, Dimmar in Karnaprayag block of Chamoli, Goda in Khirsu block of Pauri, Baiji in Agastyamuni block of Rudraprayag, Mukhem in Pratapnagar block of Tehri, Pandey village in Kotabagh block of Nainital, Jainti in TadiKhet block in Almora, Kharkkarki in Champawat, Urg in Moonakot block of Pithoragarh, Sheri in Bageshwar and Nagla Tarai of Khatima block of Udham Singh Nagar district.

Part-time Sanskrit instructors and assistant instructors will be deployed in these villages by Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi, to make common people practice Sanskrit and increase their proficiency in communicating in the language.