13-year-old boy dies after drowning in canal in Delhi's Bawana

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Two brothers drowned in a canal in Delhi's Bawana area on Thursday, leading to the death of one of them, police said.

A PCR call was received at 7:15 am at the Bawana Police Station, alerting authorities about the drowning of two children, they said.

"We got to know that Rohit (13) and Mohit (9), the son of Kailash Kumar, drowned while playing near the bank. The information was shared by their 11-year-old friend," a senior police officer said.

"Prompt action was taken as a rescue operation was launched by teams from the Delhi Fire Service, NDRF and local police," he added.

The officer said the rescue personnel recovered Rohit after an extensive search and rushed him to a nearby hospital in Bawana, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

His body was subsequently transferred to BSA Hospital for further examination, he added.

The police said that efforts are still underway to locate Mohit, with multiple rescue agencies engaged in the search. PTI BM AS AS