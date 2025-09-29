13-year-old boy falls into open drain amid rains in Thane district; dies

Thane, Sep 29 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy died after falling into an open drain amid heavy rains in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday.

The incident, which occurred in Dombivli town on Sunday night, has triggered outrage, with locals demanding a case of culpable homicide against officials of the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).

"Around 10.30 pm, we received information that a child had fallen into a drain in the Jagdamba Mata area of Devichapada. Ayush Kadam slipped into the drain through an open chamber hole and got swept away," senior inspector Ramchandra Chopde of Vishnunagar police station said.

Ayush, a Class 7 student, was playing with friends near the drain when he slipped and fell in, he said.

"Our team, along with the fire brigade, immediately rushed to the spot. A net was placed downstream, and a search was initiated in heavy rain. After about an hour, the boy's body surfaced and was pulled out by firefighters," the official said.

He was taken to a civic hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The death sparked outrage among residents, who alleged negligence by the civic body. They blamed the KDMC for failing to ensure proper covers and maintenance of drains, and have demanded strict action.

"Citizens are holding municipal authorities accountable, and there is a demand for registering a culpable homicide case against officials responsible for not maintaining the drain covers," the police official said.

The KDMC did not respond to quries from the media on the issue. PTI COR ARU