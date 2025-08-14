13-year-old boy stabbed to death by uncle in Patiala

Patiala, Aug 14 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed to death by his uncle at their residence here on Thursday, police said.

The deceased was identified as Amrinder Singh alias Sharan, a resident of Tripuri area of Punjab's Patiala.

Based on the boy's parents, a case has been registered against the boy's uncle. The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained, police said.

According to police, Sharan was getting ready for school at around 7 am when his uncle Johnny allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen with a knife and fled the house. The boy's mother was out for a walk; his father was also not home at the time, they said.

Sharan's parents have accused Johnny and his two brothers of killing their son.

Sharan's three uncles -- Johnny, Monu and Happy -- were bachelors and have been living in the same house.

Tripri Station House Officer Sukhwinder Singh Gill said that a case has been registered against Johnny.

The motive behind the murder will be known after his arrest, said the inspector, adding that the role of the two other uncles is also being investigated. PTI COR CHS RUK RUK