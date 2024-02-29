13-year-old ends life; parents claim he complained of bullying at school

Thane, Feb 29 (PTI) A 13-year-old boy has allegedly died by suicide in Bhiwandi town of the district with his parents claiming that he was facing bullying at school, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Madhav Nagar area on Wednesday evening, an official said.

Sajid S, who studied in the sixth standard at a local Madrassa school, complained to his parents on returning on Wednesday that some boys were bullying him, he said.

Later, the parents found the boy hanging in his room, the police official added.

Police registered a case of accidental death and sent the body for autopsy.

The exact cause of suicide was yet to be ascertained and probe was underway, the official said. PTI COR KRK