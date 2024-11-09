13-year-old girl commits suicide in UP's Ballia

Ballia (UP), Nov 9 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in a village in the Sukhpura Police Station area of Ballia district because her family did not get a lehenga made for her for the Chhath festival, police said on Saturday.

The body of Neelam (13) was found hanging in the house in Bhaluhi village in the Sukhpura police station area, they said.

SHO Yogendra Singh said the police reached the spot as soon as the information about the incident was received on Friday and sent the body of the deceased for post-mortem examination.

Neelam had been insisting to her mother to make a lehenga for her for many days, he added.

The SHO said the family could not get the lehenga made due to financial crisis due to which Neelam committed suicide and added further legal action is being taken in the case. PTI COR NAV AS AS