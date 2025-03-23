13-year-old girl found dead with slit throat in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Mar 23 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl was murdered by an unidentified person, who slit her throat and stole the jewellery she wore on her nose and ears, in Banswara district of Rajasthan on Sunday.

The victim has been identified as Jahnvi, daughter of Lalji Patidar, a resident of Paloda town.

According Superintendent of Police Sudarshan Paliwal, Jahnvi was alone at home on Sunday morning, when her family went to the farm.

"Upon return, they found her blood-soaked body in the kitchen," he said.

Paliwal said they have called the forensic team and the dog squad for further investigation. PTI SDA RUK RUK