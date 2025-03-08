13-year-old girl raped at friend's house in Jamshedpur, 3 arrested

Jamshedpur, Mar 8 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped at her friend's house in Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, and the parents of her friend tried to cover it up, police said.

The parents along with the prime accused were arrested on Saturday, they said.

The incident happened in the Golmuri police station area on Thursday when the girl went to meet her friend.

She was allegedly raped by the friend's uncle, who was 48 years old. When the friend's parents came to know about it, they tried to cover it up but the girl told her father and mother, who lodged a complaint, police said.

The prime accused is an acquaintance of the friend's mother, who used to treat him as a brother, they said.

A court sent the uncle and father of the survivor's friend to judicial custody, while the mother was admitted to a hospital with asthma complications.

The investigation was continuing, police said. PTI BS SOM