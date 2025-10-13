13-year-old girl 'raped' by 3 juveniles, including cousin, in UP's Mirzapur

Mirzapur, Oct 13 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped here by three juveniles, including one of her cousins, and police have taken the trio into custody, officials said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening in a village under the Dehat Kotwali area. The girl has been admitted to the district hospital in serious condition.

Senior Superintendent of Police Somen Verma visited the crime scene, officials said.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Amar Bahadur Singh said the girl's cousin lured her to a secluded place where two others were waiting. After the assault, when the girl's condition worsened due to bleeding, the accused fled.

The girl somehow managed to reach home after the incident, and her family took her to the hospital, the officer said.

Inspector Amit Mishra said an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS as well as the POCSO Act.

"The three minors have been sent to a juvenile home. Further legal proceedings in the case are underway," he added.