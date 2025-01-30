13-year-old girl raped by relative's friend in Gurugram

Gurugram, Jan 30 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a friend of her relative, who lured her under some pretext here, police said on Thursday.

According to the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, who is a native of Bihar, she had gone out with her husband for some work on Tuesday, leaving her daughter with her brother-in-law at his house.

In the meantime, Pradeep alias Pawan, a friend of her brother-in-law and a taxi-driver by profession also visited the house, she added.

"On January 28, Pradeep lured my daughter and took her to his friend's room in the Sector 58 area, where he assaulted her. The next morning, Pradeep left my daughter back at my brother-in-law's house. Later, my daughter revealed that the accused had done similar acts with her before, and that's when I went to the police," the victim's mother stated in her complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered at the DLF Phase 3 police station on Wednesday.

A senior police officer said they are conducting raids to nab the accused. ARD ARD