13-year-old girl raped by youth in UP's Balrampur; accused held

Balrampur, Nov 24 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in a village here, police said on Monday. The accused, a resident of the same village, was arrested after a case was lodged in this connection, they added.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Vishal Pandey said the girl’s father reported that his daughter was lured with toffees and money by the accused, who then took her to a nearby forest and allegedly raped her on Sunday.

On receiving the complaint, police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and arrested the accused, a relative of the girl, the officer said.