13-year-old girl recovers fully from scalp replantation surgery after generator fan accident

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl, whose scalp was completely avulsed after her hair got caught in a generator fan, has successfully recovered following a rare and intricate scalp replantation surgery performed at a private hospital here.

Dr Mohit Sharma, Head of the Centre for Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at Amrita Hospital in Faridabad, said the incident took place in October 2022 at a local fair in Aligarh when the girl's long hair got entangled in a generator fan, causing complete detachment of her scalp.

After initial stabilisation at a nearby hospital, the girl was referred to Amrita Hospital due to lack of specialised microvascular surgical facilities in the area.

Dr Sharma, who led the surgery that lasted for about 8.5 hours, said, "Total scalp avulsion is a devastating injury. The success of replantation relies on timely intervention and advanced microvascular surgical skills." "During the surgery, we reconnected blood vessels, nerves, and tissues to restore the scalp. The patient's hemodynamic stability throughout the procedure was crucial for its success. Her recovery has been excellent," he added.

The lengthy procedure was a testament to advanced reconstructive microsurgery and multidisciplinary medical care, requiring seamless coordination among multiple departments, including anesthesiology, pediatrics, and critical care, Dr Sharma said.

Dr Sachin Gupta, senior consultant in pediatric neurosurgery, said that despite a 10-hour delay after the injury, the replantation was successful, though there were many challenges caused by the delayed intervention.

Providing details about the girl's present condition, Dr Sanjeev Singh, Medical Director at Amrita Hospital, said the day after her surgery, she was moved to the ICU.

Over the course of next one year, three additional operations were performed on her. Currently, she is completely fine, her hair has grown back, and she has returned to school, Dr Singh said.

Her appearance has been restored to near-normal levels, he added. PTI NSM ARI