13-yr-old girl raped in UP's Ballia, father assaulted; key accused held

Ballia (UP), Aug 5 (PTI) A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 19-year-old youth here, leading to the arrest of the accused, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon, when the girl was on her way to her uncle's house and the accused Ashish, a resident of the same village, forcibly took her to his home, they added.

Ramayan Singh, Station House Officer (SHO) of Bairia police station, said the girl's father, who was out working as a labourer, returned home on Sunday evening and learned about the incident.

Later, upon confronting Ashish at his house, Singh was allegedly assaulted by him and his three to four associates, he said.

Following a complaint from the girl's father, an FIR was registered in the case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for rape and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

Other individuals have also been booked for assaulting the girl's father, according to the SHO.

Singh added that efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused.