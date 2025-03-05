1,300 African nationals linked to drug trade deported, 100 held in 2 years: Navi Mumbai top cop

Thane, Mar 5 (PTI) In a crackdown on drug cartels, the Navi Mumbai police have deported nearly 1,300 African nationals involved in narcotics trade and visa violations, and arrested around 100 other foreigners in the last two years, the city's top cop Milind Bharambe said on Wednesday.

Talking to PTI, Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe highlighted his department's rigorous drive against drug cartels over the last two years.

Bharambe revealed Mumbai and Navi Mumbai serve as key drug distribution points, with narcotics such as charas and heroin being smuggled from Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Additionally, cocaine is primarily supplied through African nationals. Synthetic drugs, however, are largely produced within India, said the IPS officer.

"During the last two years, we have arrested around 100 African nationals along with drugs, and nearly 1,300 African nationals have been deported. Their biometric data has been collected before deportation. These individuals were either directly involved in drug supply or had some form of connection to narcotics distribution," Bharambe stated.

The police force has intensified efforts to curb drug peddling near educational institutions, said the senior officer.

"We have raided and dismantled drug supply points near schools and colleges, ensuring that students are not exposed to these harmful substances. Pan stalls and small vendors found supplying drugs and tobacco near educational institutions were also shut down," he added.

To enhance public awareness, the Navi Mumbai police have launched extensive narcotics awareness programmes in housing societies, schools, and colleges. Their social media cell remains active in spreading anti-drug messages through popular platforms such as WhatsApp, X (formerly Twitter), and Instagram, emphasised Bharambe.

"Our helpline is also available, and through various media, we aim to reach the maximum number of citizens," the commissioner noted.

A special appeal has been made to women, urging them to help their families stay away from drug addiction, said the top cop.

"Mothers, wives, and sisters play a crucial role in ensuring their loved ones are not trapped in substance abuse," Bharambe emphasized.

Additionally, the police are working closely with school and college principals through a dedicated communication group, ensuring that any information regarding drug activities is swiftly acted upon.

"We remain in continuous contact with educational institutions, and any tip-offs received are immediately investigated," he assured. PTI COR RSY