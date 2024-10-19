13,000 TB patients identified in HP, testing rate 4 times national average: NHM official

Shimla, Oct 19 (PTI) About 13,000 TB patients have been identified in Himachal Pradesh so far, a senior health officer said on Saturday, as she called for early diagnosis to eradicate the cases.

Advertisment

Addressing a media engagement session held here, Priyanka Verma, Mission Director, National Health Mission, Himachal Pradesh, said the state's testing rate for tuberculosis (TB) is "four times more than the national rate," according to a statement.

Insightful sessions with Tuberculosis (TB) Champions, ASHA workers, chemists and Gram Sabha leaders who shared their on-the-ground experiences in fighting TB marked the event. The session aimed to discuss the roadmap to eliminate TB in Himachal Pradesh and equip media professionals with essential resources for impactful reporting on TB and other health challenges, the release said.

The event was organised by the State Tuberculosis Cell, National Health Mission (NHM)-Himachal Pradesh, with support from the Union Against Tuberculosis, it added.

Advertisment

The participants highlighted the impact of community-driven initiatives, the challenges they face in remote areas, and the collective efforts needed to raise awareness, ensure early diagnosis, and support treatment adherence in the fight against tuberculosis.

They also discussed the critical role of strengthening health systems in Himachal Pradesh to realise the goals of the National Tuberculosis Elimination Program (NTEP) by enhancing infrastructure, increasing access to diagnostic tools, training healthcare workers, and building a robust foundation for TB elimination.

Verma pointed out that around 13,000 TB patients have been identified in Himachal Pradesh so far.

Advertisment

"As Himachal Pradesh continues to make strides in TB elimination, it is important that we not only showcase our local progress but also compare our achievements to national and global standards," the release quoted Verma as saying.

"This broader narrative helps us highlight the innovative approaches taken in the state, such as the multi-sectoral engagement. The media plays a pivotal role in this effort by ensuring responsible reporting and disseminating accurate, impactful information to the public," she said.

The statement also highlighted the initiatives of the state government to eliminate tuberculosis such as Sunday Active Case Finding (ACF) campaign, where ASHA workers screen vulnerable populations weekly, resulting in over 23 lakh individuals being screened in 2023, leading to 219 TB diagnoses.

Advertisment

Multisectoral engagement approach involving 27 government departments has intensified community outreach, with 723 panchayats declared TB-free. Other impactful measures include the Chemist Engagement initiative, which has referred many presumptive cases, and indoor ward screening across hospitals, identifying thousands of potential TB cases.

The state government has also launched an extensive social media campaign, engaging influencers and elected representatives to raise awareness, the release said. PTI BPL RPA