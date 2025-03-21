1,307 kids with special needs selected in first draw of lots for admission to Delhi private schools

New Delhi, Mar 21 (PTI) As many as 1,307 students under the children with special needs (CWSN) category have been selected in the first round of draw of lots for entry-level admission to private schools in Delhi.

According to data shared by the Directorate of Education (DoE) on Thursday, the selection was done through a computerised draw for pre-school, KG, and Class-1 curricula.

The department said the selected children's families would receive messages informing them about their allotted schools and the locations where their documents will be verified.

Once allotted, schools cannot be changed under any circumstances, it clarified in a statement.

"Admission will be cancelled if any documents submitted during verification are found to be forged, fake or inadequate at any stage," it said.

The candidates must report to their allotted schools for admission on or before May 26, it added.

If any discrepancies are found in the submitted documents, a deficiency memo will be issued, allowing candidates to provide valid or updated documents to confirm their eligibility under the CWSN category by April 11, it added. PTI SHB MNK ARI