1,307 students with special needs selected in first draw of lots for Delhi private school admission

New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) As many as 1,307 students under the children with special needs (CWSN) category have been selected in the first round of the draw of lots for entry-level admission to private schools in Delhi.

According to the data shared by the Directorate of Education on Thursday, the selection was done through a computerised draw for admissions in pre-school, KG, and class 1.

The department stated that selected students would receive messages informing them about their allotted schools and the locations where their documents will be verified.

Once allotted, schools cannot be changed under any circumstances, it clarified.

"The admission will be cancelled if any documents submitted during verification are found to be forged, fake, or inadequate at any stage," the statement read.

Candidates must report to their allotted schools for admission on or before May 26, it stated.

If any discrepancies are found in the submitted documents, a deficiency memo will be issued, allowing candidates to provide valid or updated documents to confirm their eligibility under the CWSN category by April 11, it added.