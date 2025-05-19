1,308 recruits trained in commando, cybercrime pass out from Delhi Police Academy

New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) Trained in new criminal laws, cybercrime countermeasures, unarmed combat techniques and commando tactics, 1,308 newly recruited male constables have passed out from the Delhi Police Academy, an official statement said on Monday.

The total strength of constables to be recruited in Batch No. 124 is 4,088. The remaining 2,780 constables will take their oath and participate in the passing out parade on Tuesday, the Delhi Police said in a statement.

The recruits have also been equipped with disaster management skills in coordination with the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), in addition to being trained in modern policing tools, community engagement and soft skills, the Delhi Police said.

The training curriculum included academic foundation with modules on constitutional law, criminology, investigative procedures, forensic science and special focus on the newly enacted criminal laws.

"Cybercrime awareness, including digital forensics and online threat mitigation, was a key component of the academic module. Physical training involved extensive drills, self-defense techniques and commando-style fieldcraft, including ambush tactics, raid procedures and urban intervention techniques.

"The constables also underwent training in handling explosives and IEDs (improvised explosive devices) as part of their commando course," Special Commissioner of Police (Public Transport Safety Division) Robin Hibu said in a statement.

The officer further said a comprehensive passing out parade was conducted to mark their transition into the field force, with 14 contingents participating. Contingent No. 14 was adjudged the best marching contingent, he added.

"You are stepping into a dynamic law enforcement environment. Discipline, empathy and tech-savviness will be your biggest assets," Special CP Hibu told the newly recruited constables.

The new recruits come from diverse academic backgrounds. Of the 1,308 constables, 42 are postgraduates, including holders of MA, MCom, MSc and MBA degrees. Additionally, 738 constables are graduates, with qualifications spanning BTech, BEd and LLB, read the statement.

Another police officer said workshops and seminars were regularly held throughout the training period, featuring experts from NGOs and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). The sessions covered disaster response, economic offenses, animal conservation and psychological well-being, including stress and anger management.