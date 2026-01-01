1,336 biryanis a minute: India rang in New Year with its favourite dish

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) As 2025 came to an end, Indians celebrated the New Year eve the way they love the best -- over plates of aromatic biryani. The timeless favourite saw massive demand, with food delivery platform Swiggy clocking "1,336 biryani" orders per minute even before 8 pm.

The droolworthy statistics revealed that "2,18,993 Biryanis" had been ordered before the clock struck 7:30 pm, including one jaw-dropping single order of "16 kilos of biryani" by a party host in Bhubaneswar who truly went all out with their celebrations.

For the unversed, Indians' love for the one-pot dish is time-tested. In 2025 alone, a staggering "93 million biryanis" were ordered -- averaging 3.25 orders every second.

While biryani continued to reign supreme at Indian celebrations, the showdown between pizza and burgers was equally intense, reflecting the country’s diverse food preferences.

By 8:30 pm, more than 2.18 lakh pizzas had been delivered, narrowly edging out burgers, which followed closely with over 2.16 lakh orders, as per Swiggy data.

As the evening wore on, desserts too joined the New Year’s Eve feast. Rasmalai, gajar halwa, and gulab jamun featured among the top five desserts ordered around 10:30 pm.

Beyond the mind-boggling overall numbers, it was the individual stories of appetite that stole the show.

For instance, a Bengaluru customer placed a single order for 100 burgers, while a user in Goa went all-in with 39 portions of kebabs, tikkas, and other delicacies.

In Gurugram, one order included 18 boxes of brownies and 18 plum cakes. A particularly dedicated customer in Nagpur placed more than 93 orders over the course of the day, while in Surat, one food lover ordered from 22 different restaurants on December 31, 2025 alone. PTI MG MAH MAH