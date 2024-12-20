134 cops booked in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur (Bihar), Dec 20 (PTI) More than 100 police officials have been slapped with cases in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar for taking away documents to their new places of posting, hampering investigation into over 900 cases, a senior officer said on Friday.

According to Muzaffarpur Senior Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar, FIRs have been lodged at eight police stations of the district against 134 such officials.

"Yes. We have ordered FIRs against these officials", the SSP told PTI over phone, without divulging details.

Sources in the district police said it was found that in a total of 943 cases, the investigation was hanging fire as the then investigating officers got transferred and did not hand over the files to their relievers.

The officials, who have been booked under Section 316(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (criminal breach of trust by public servants), took up their new assignments "five to 10 years ago", said the sources.

They added that the highest number of such officials had been posted at Town police station (54), followed by Brahmpura (27), Sadar (21), Kazi Mohammadpur (11) and Ahiyapur (six).

The sources claimed that these officials, many of whom were now posted in other districts, had failed to return the files despite repeated written request from Muzaffarpur police.