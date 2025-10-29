1,342 NDPS cases registered in J-K till Sep; 81 properties worth Rs 16.64 cr attached

Jammu, Oct 29 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Police has registered 1,342 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act till September this year, of which 1,305 were challaned, leading to 142 convictions and 197 acquittals, officials said.

"Up to September 2025, 1,342 NDPS cases were registered, out of which 1,305 were challaned, leading to 142 convictions, 197 acquittals and 339 trials completed, including 12 high-conviction cases," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Crime, Sujit K Singh, said.

Providing operational data, Singh said 339 trials were completed during the period, including 12 high-conviction cases.

He further reported that 215 detentions were invoked under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in NDPS Act (PITNDPS), 222 drug hotspots were identified — 44 of which have been demolished — and 1,350 individuals are under active surveillance.

The ADGP informed that 983 CCTV cameras have been installed across both J-K divisions and only 71 Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) cases were pending as of October 6. "A total of 103 backward and forward linkages were established, leading to the arrest of 113 accused persons," he said.

He also said that 107 trials in absentia are nearing conclusion, paving the way for declaring the absconding offenders as proclaimed.

The ADGP said that on the financial front, 67 investigations led to the attachment of 81 properties worth Rs 16.64 crore. "Nearly 99 per cent of retail pharmacies have implemented computerised billing and CCTV surveillance systems," he added.

Officials said that ongoing training programmes are being conducted for teachers, self-help group members and frontline workers as part of the anti-drug movement.

They said that since January, more than 32,000 patients have availed OPD services, while 551 new admissions were recorded in IPD facilities at drug de-addiction centres across the Union Territory. PTI AB KSS KSS