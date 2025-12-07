1,350-km motorcycle expedition commemorates India's victory over Pakistan in 1971

Kolkata, Dec 7 (PTI) A motorcycle expedition held by the Army's Eastern Command to commemorate India’s historic victory in the 1971 War against Pakistan concluded in Kolkata on Sunday, a defence official said.

Named the 'Ride for Valour', the rally began on November 25, with riders from all states of the Northeast joining the journey from various places to converge at Guwahati, from where the motorcycle expedition was officially flagged off on December 1, he said.

Covering over 1,350 kilometres, the rally passed through key locations, including Dimapur, Tezpur, Shillong, Guwahati, Binnaguri, Sukna, Siliguri, Hili, Malda, Panagarh and Nabagram, before culminating at Vijay Smarak at the Eastern Army Command headquarters Vijay Durg here, the official said.

Along the route, solemn tribute was paid to the soldiers who had laid down their lives in the war, in which 93,000 Pakistan Army soldiers had surrendered on December 16, 1971, by conducting wreath-laying ceremonies at Albert Ekka, Karimganj, Kilpara, Sukna, Bogra and Hili war memorials, he said.

To honour the victory in 1971, a total of 71 service riders and 71 civil riders participated in the rally, he said.

The completion of the 'Vijay Rally 2025' marks the formal start of Vijay Diwas celebrations, from December 14 to 16, honouring the courage and sacrifice of the Indian armed forces, the official said.

The final leg of the rally was led by Lt General RC Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C), Eastern Command, who joined the symbolic ride in Kolkata on Sunday.

The concluding 25-km ceremonial ride through Kolkata saw riders pay homage in a solemn ceremony at the Vijay Smarak, he said.

Enthusiastic bikers joined en route, adding patriotic fervour to the event. PTI AMR SOM