1,360 nominations filed for municipal council, nagar panchayat polls in Latur district

Latur, Nov 17 (PTI) With the pace of poll activity picking up across Latur district in central Maharashtra, a total of 1,360 nomination forms have been filed for the December 2 elections to four local municipal councils and one nagar panchayat, officials said on Monday.

The nominations include 103 candidates for the posts of president and 1,257 nominees for member (councillor) positions across the five urban local bodies going to polls in Latur district, they said.

Tehsil-wise filed nominations include Udgir Municipal Council -- 20 nominations for president and 358 for members. The Ahmadpur Municipal Council -- 14 nominations for president and 240 for members. The Ausa Municipal Council -- 16 nominations for president and 204 for members. The Nilanga Municipal Council -- 29 nominations for president and 234 for members.

The Renapur Nagar Panchayat has received 24 nominations for president and 221 for members, according to the officials.

They said the nomination process concluded smoothly across all centres, with vigorous participation from candidates representing major political parties as well as independents.

Nomination forms will be scrutinised on November 18 and November 21 is the deadline to withdraw candidature.

In all, 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats across Maharashtra will see voting on December 2 and counting will be held the next day.

A nagar parishad or municipal council administers smaller urban areas. It is responsible for local governance and urban development. A nagar panchayat is a form of urban local governance for areas in transition from rural to urban, with a population between 12,000 and 40,000. PTI COR RSY