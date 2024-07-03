13,661 govt jobs given in last six years: Tripura CM

Agartala, Jul 3 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday said that a total of 13,661 people have been appointed in various state government departments in the last six years.

The BJP has been ruling the northeastern state since 2018.

The highest number of vacancies, at 12,289, were filled up in the Group C category to boost the lower level of the administration, while 541 appointments were also made in the Group A category, he said.

"Opposition parties are hitting the streets alleging there has been no appointment in the government sector even as a substantial number of posts are lying vacant for several years but in reality, 13,661 posts have been filled up in the last six years," the CM said while speaking at an appointment letter distribution programme here.

"These appointments are in addition to the contractual and outsourcing appointments in various departments. Besides, lakhs of women are engaged in self-employment programmes. The opposition's allegation of lack of fresh employment opportunities is not true," he said.

Attacking the previous Left Front government, he claimed there was a time when job aspirants needed to have good relations with the ruling party for appointment in the government sector.

"However, that convention has gone now. Transparency has been strictly maintained in the recruitment process under the BJP-led government. Those selected for government jobs have proven their skills during the course of interview," he said.

Saha claimed his government has been working to make Tripura a prosperous state by implementing various projects.

"The state has made good progress in the digitisation drive in the government sector, from the state secretariat to the gram panchayats. Now, we are able to discuss anything with the gram panchayat pradhan through the digital mode. This also ensures transparency in various works," he said.

Saha also distributed some appointment letters to selected candidates in various posts. A total of 473 candidates were given appointment letters. PTI PS ACD