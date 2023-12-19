136th Birth anniversary of legendary folk artist Bhikhari Thakur celebrated in Bihar

Patna, Dec 19 (PTI) The 136th birth anniversary of legendary folk artist Bhikhari Thakur, popularly known as the ‘Shakespeare of Bhojpuri’, was celebrated in Bihar.

Thakur who was a playwright, actor, folk singer and social reformer died in 1971.

Art, Culture and Youth department Minister Jitendra Kumar Rai inaugurated a two-day event 'Bhikhari the King' here on Monday to mark the 136 birth anniversary of the artist.

On the first day of the programme, the 'Bhikhari Thakur Lifetime Achievement Award' was conferred on Lakhichand Manjhi, a famous Bhojpuri folk and theatre artist carrying forward the legacy of 'Naach' folk dance of Thakur.

Manjhi is also one of the members of the original troupe of Thakur, who presented his works in the Bhojpuri dialect in a manner that was appealing to the masses.

While speaking on the occasion, Rai said, "Bhikari Thakur was a great folk artist. He performed serious folk songs in Bhojpuri and plays that talked about the ill treatment of widows, dowry, trade of girl child and caste discrimination".

Additional Chief Secretary Harjot Kaur Bamhrah said, "Against the background of cultural disintegration under colonialism, he (Thakur) tried to restore the Bhojpuri art tradition. … He lived the life of a crusader, fighting against the archaic social order." A musical play which talks about women empowerment, written by Thakur, was also staged on the occasion and it continued till late night on Monday. PTI PKD NN