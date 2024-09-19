13/7 serial blasts: MCOCA court pulls up jail official for not producing accused physically

Mumbai, Sep 19 (PTI) A special MCOCA court in Mumbai on Thursday came down heavily on the Taloja jail superintendent for not physically producing 13/7 serial blasts case accused Nadeem Shaikh before it despite being ordered to do so on multiple occasions.

Special Judge BD Shelke directed the prison superintendent to file his reply on why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against him for not obeying court orders.

"He shall file his reply within one week, failing which contempt proceedings will be initiated against him," the court said.

"The Superintendent, Central Prison, Taloja has been instructed and directed time and again to produce accused Nadeem Shaikh physically before this court as he is conducting this case as a party in person. However, the superintendent is not obeying the directions issued by this court. Hence, he is directed to produce the accused physically on each given date without fail," the court said.

The court at present is recording testimony of the witnesses in the case. The prosecution has so far examined 123 witnesses.

Three powerful blasts ripped through crowded areas in Mumbai's Zaveri Bazar, Opera House and Kabutar Khana on July 13, 2011, killing 21 people and injuring 141.

As per police, Indian Mujahideen co-founder Yasin Bhatkal played an important role in procuring explosives and making Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

In January 2012, Nadeem Shaikh, Naqi Shaikh, Kanwarnain Pathreja and Haroon Rasheed Naik were arrested in the case. PTI AVI BNM