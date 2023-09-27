137 workers died in industrial accidents in three years: Odisha minister

Bhubaneswar, Sep 27 (PTI) At least 137 labourers died and 132 others were injured in industrial accidents in different factories of Odisha in the last three years, a minister said on Wednesday.

A compensation amount of Rs 48.31 crore has been paid to the victims during this period, Labour and Employees' State Insurance Minister Sarada Prasad Nayak informed the assembly.

Replying to a question by BJD MLA Sanjib Kumar Mallick, Nayak said 3,464 migrant labourers, who were “exploited” in other states, have been rescued in the past three years.

They were rescued after proper investigation and in coordination with the state governments concerned, the minister said. PTI BBM RBT