138 booked for skipping election duty training in UP's Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Apr 19 (PTI) As many as 138 government employees have been booked for absence from the election duty training held here from April 16 to 21, District Information Officer Yogendra Pal Singh said on Friday.

The FIR against the employees was lodged following instructions of District Election Officer and District Magistrate Inder Vikram Singh, the DIO said.

The legal action has been initiated in compliance with the guidelines of Election Commission of India, he said in a statement.

A departmental inquiry has also been set up in the matter, he added A total of 2,948 personnel were given the training, the officer said. PTI COR NAV RPA