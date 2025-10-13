139 BH series registration numbers issued in Mizoram since 2022

Aizawl, Oct 13 (PTI) The Mizoram government has issued BH (Bharat) series registration numbers to 139 applicants since September 2022, officials of state transport department said.

The BH series, a pan-India vehicle registration, was introduced by the Centre in August 2021 and came into effect on September 15 that year.

Officials said that the BH series number was first issued in the state on September 1, 2022 and since then, 139 vehicles have been registered under it.

The beneficiaries were mainly government and private sector employees, who frequently visited different states across the country, they said.

Although there are many applicants, only eligible candidates, who have the required documents as demanded by Rule 47 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 were entertained, they said.

Officials said that the BH series number can only be given to central and state government employees, defence personnel and private sector employees whose offices have more than five branches in the country.

Some regulations were tweaked last year, which included the provision of issuance of BH series number for only one vehicle per person, they said. PTI CORR ACD