14 acres of illegal poppy plantations destroyed in Manipur's Kangpokpi

Imphal, Dec 10 (PTI) Fourteen acres of illegal poppy plantations were destroyed in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Tuesday, police said.

A case was filed and action would be taken against those indulging in illegal poppy plantations, they said.

Lauding the security forces for their efforts, Chief Minister N Biren Singh posted on X, "I appreciate the combined team of Kangpokpi district police and 90 CRPF personnel, led by Additional SP (L/O) under the supervision of SP Kangpokpi, for destroying 14 acres of illegal poppy plantations near Thonglang Akutpa and registering an FIR for further investigation." "I also thank the CRPF for their exceptional contributions. These actions reaffirm the State and the Union government's unwavering commitment to eradicating drug threats and advancing the War on Drugs campaign," he added. PTI CORR SOM