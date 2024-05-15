14 arrested for cybercrimes in Assam's Morigaon and Kamrup districts

Morigaon (Assam), May15 (PTI) Police arrested 14 people for their alleged involvement in cybercrimes from different parts of Morigaon and Kamrup (Metro) districts, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police launched operations in Laharighat, Moirabari and Bhuragaon in Morigaon district and Guwahati on Tuesday night, additional SP Samiran Baishya told reporters, adding that 12 people from Morigaon and two from Guwahati were arrested during the drive.

The accused had duped several bank customers through fake SIM cards and other bank documents, he said.

Police recovered 396 SIM and 25 ATM cards, 34 mobile phones, three laptops, 14 cheque books, 11 fake PAN cards, a printer and two four wheelers from the possession of the arrested persons.

Police have arrested more than 200 cybercriminals over the past 18 months from Morigaon district which has emerged as a hub of financial fraud.

Baishya said that a sustained campaign against financial fraud has been launched and will continue in the future. PTI COR DG MNB