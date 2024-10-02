14 Bangladeshis held in Assam: Himanta

Guwahati, Oct 2 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that 14 Bangladeshis were nabbed for illegally entering the state, and nine of them had Aadhaar cards.

In a post on X, Sarma said those foreigners were apprehended in South Salmara-Mankachar and Karimganj districts on Tuesday.

"Based on intel input, 14 illegal Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended by @assampolice yesterday in South Salmara and Karimganj. 9 of them were found carrying Indian Aadhaar cards," he added.

"Ever since the tense situation in Bangladesh erupted, we have maintained a strict vigil and caught 108 illegal infiltrators in the period," the CM said, praising the state police force.

Assam's Karimganj, Cachar, Dhubri and South Salmara-Mankachar districts share 267.5 km of international border with Bangladesh.

There is an Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Sutarkandi in Karimganj. Northeast has three ICPs, with the two others being located at Dawki in Meghalaya and Akhaura in Tripura.

Assam DGP G P Singh had earlier said the state police and BSF would do everything possible to prevent any attempt by non-Indians to enter the country from Bangladesh as per the law.

He had, however, added that all Indian passport holders would be allowed to return from trouble-torn Bangladesh through the entry point in the state. PTI TR NN