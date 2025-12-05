14 Beed ZP teachers suspended for not submitting Unique Disability ID certificates

Beed, Dec 5 (PTI) Fourteen Zilla Parishad teachers were suspended in Beed district for allegedly failing to present the mandatory Unique Disability ID (UDID) certificates during a verification of 'divyangjan' (Persons with Disabilities) employees, an official said on Friday.

The action was taken by Beed ZP Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jitin Rahman following a compliance check of employees registered under the disability quota, he added.

The suspension order was issued on Wednesday, the official said. PTI COR BNM