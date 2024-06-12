14 children admitted in reputed educational institutions under MMSAY: CM Sukhu

Shimla, Jun 12 (PTI) As many as 14 orphan children have been admitted in reputed educational institutions under the Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashray Yojana, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Wednesday.

Sukhu said the state government is making significant strides in enrolling the orphaned children in convents and reputed educational institutions, thus providing them with high-quality education.

The state government is bearing the entire cost of their studies and the concerned department has been instructed to explore possibilities for enrolling more orphaned children in other prestigious educational institutions in the state, he added.

Himachal Pradesh is the first state in the country to enact a law specifically to support orphans, ensuring the state government takes responsibility for their care and education, allowing them to lead a dignified life. The orphans in the state have been declared "Children of the State" under the Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashray Yojana (MMSAY).

Three orphaned girls from Shishu Sudhar Grih have been admitted to Convent Tara Hall School in Shimla while five children have been enrolled in Dayanand Public School, Shimla. Four orphans have secured admissions to Pinegrove School, Solan, and two children have been admitted to DAV School, Sundernagar, in Mandi district, a statement issued here said.

Under the Mukhyamantri Sukh Ashray Yojana, 1,084 children living in Child Care Institutions (CCI) received financial assistance totaling Rs 1.02 crore during the financial year 2023-24. Additionally, 2,719 beneficiaries received Rs 4.34 crore as Rs 4,000 per month pocket money.

Further disbursements included Rs 59.81 lakh as festival allowance, Rs 54.20 lakh as clothing allowance and Rs 32.52 lakh as nutritional diet money for 1,084 children.

Moreover, under the scheme, 48 beneficiaries received a financial assistance of Rs 15.52 lakh for higher education, 17 children were awarded Rs 7.02 lakh for vocational training, one child received Rs 17,500 for skill development, three children received Rs 6 lakh for startup projects and two orphans were allotted land for construction of house during the year 2023-24.

In the current financial year, Rs 28.30 lakh have been disbursed to 68 beneficiaries for higher education, Rs 26.95 lakh to 48 children for vocational training, two orphans have received Rs 3.13 lakh for skill development and Rs 7.45 lakh was given to four beneficiaries for their startup projects so far.